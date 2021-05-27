Cancel
Arm battens down the spending hatches

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArm has gone into cost reduction mode as it awaits the result of its takeover by Nvidia. According to The Register it has frozen hiring including a ban on backfilling jobs left vacant by departures, has put a stop on new engagements of contractors and has cancelled its FlexPlot scheme which gave US employees $8,500 a year and UK employees $4,500 to spend on certain defined areas.

