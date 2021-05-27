3 police officers wounded in suburban Dallas shooting

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas. Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Police say they also anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis. Brown was being held Sunday in Dallas County jail on $750,000 bond. Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday. A police official has said it appears the child suffered a violent death, and that “an edged weapon” was used.