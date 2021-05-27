Cancel
Flower Mound, TX

3 police officers wounded in suburban Dallas shooting

By Matt Strasen
Lynchburg News and Advance
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOWER MOUND, Texas (AP) — Three officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night while answering a report of a suicidal person in a Dallas suburb, police said. The three officers were responding to a 911 call about 7 p.m. Wednesday at a house in a Flower Mound residential neighborhood about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. According to a police statement, they were trying to contact the man, who was alone in the house, when gunfire erupted from inside.

