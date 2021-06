One in 10 Americans have eczema, but it’s actually more common and more severe in children of color, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). When people with darker complexions have eczema, it’s often misdiagnosed. This is partially because it’s estimated that only a small percentage of medical textbooks show conditions on dark skin. These inequities can make it especially difficult to then recognize skin concerns like eczema on your own skin and then advocate for yourself to get an accurate diagnosis. That means it takes longer to receive the right treatment, but you still have all the symptoms.