Former captain Kapil Dev led the Indian team to the Prudential World Cup that day 38 years ago in 1983 when they beat the West Indies by 43 points at Lord’s in England. It was the first of India’s two 50-man World Cup wins, with former Indian captain MS Dhoni winning the second in 2011 at home. Remembering the occasion, the official BCCI Twitter account posted a photo of the former all-rounder lifting the World Cup on Friday and wrote: “#OnThisDay in 1983: a historic day for Indian cricket as the # TeamIndia led by @therealkapildev lifted the World Cup Trophy. “