During lockdown, a couple of people who’d say they’re good friends have barely kept in touch. Both live a few minutes from me and know I live alone. I’ve always made time for them over the years; one has a grown-up family, the other is single. I’ve gone weeks sometimes without even a text message, I’m the one who initiates phone chats (rare), and seem to be the one largely initiating a walk/coffee outside (also rare). One only contacted me recently to ask a favour. I probably need to reassess who I spend time with in future; can you offer me any help to re-evaluate my friendships?