This week, we’ll adjourn the First Session of the 58th Legislature. It’s been a whirlwind—it seems like just yesterday I was getting sworn in but at the same time, it seems like that was so long ago. We’ve accomplished many things in the last six months. One thing I learned is crafting the annual budget is a year-round process. It doesn’t start when session convenes each February, but rather within a month of the previous session adjourning. Legislative leaders and committee chairs have numerous meetings throughout the interim with the various state agencies to hear their funding needs and how they’ve used their current funding. It's a very in-depth and comprehensive year-round process.