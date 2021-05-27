Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Central Girls Soccer Head Coach Jeff Norman resigns after nine seasons with program

By Nick Kuzma
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (CENTRAL RELEASE) - Cheyenne Central is announcing the resignation of Head Women’s Soccer Coach Jeff Norman. Coach Norman has been with the women’s soccer program for a total of 9 years, 3 as an assistant, and serving as the head coach for the past 6 years. In that time Coach Norman has led our program to the 2018 State Championship and was runner up in 2019. Coach Norman was a wonderful asset to the athletic department.

www.wyomingnewsnow.tv
