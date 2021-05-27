Central Girls Soccer Head Coach Jeff Norman resigns after nine seasons with program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CENTRAL RELEASE) - Cheyenne Central is announcing the resignation of Head Women’s Soccer Coach Jeff Norman. Coach Norman has been with the women’s soccer program for a total of 9 years, 3 as an assistant, and serving as the head coach for the past 6 years. In that time Coach Norman has led our program to the 2018 State Championship and was runner up in 2019. Coach Norman was a wonderful asset to the athletic department.www.wyomingnewsnow.tv