Today’s Weather Is Unpredictable: Keep Your Outdoor Power Equipment Ready

 2021-05-26

Orange County, TXOrange Leader

Master Gardeners: Today’s weather is unpredictable: Keep your outdoor power equipment ready

From the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute and Sheri Bethard. With Hurricane season upon us and the first storm making landfall in Florida, we need to prepare ourselves in the event of any of these storms heading our way. Yes, a lot of you have been thru Rita, Ike, Harvey, Imelda, and Laura and as most of you saw, each one is different in its own way. You can’t predict these storms and what they will do when they hit land. Rita pushed thru and was gone within 12 hours and Ike pushed Lake Sabine into Bridge City and Harvey sat over us for three days. Laura had very strong winds destroying Lake Charles. Weather today is challenging, and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) reminds home and business owners it’s important to make sure you have the right outdoor power equipment on hand and to be prepared by keeping equipment in good working order year-round.

