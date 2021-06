With the Tampa Bay Lightning poised to possibly get back into the Stanley Cup final after winning hockey's greatest prize last year, a lot of talk has been about how the team is over the salary cap since the return of star winger Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov did not play at all in the regular season after undergoing hip surgery. His return at the start of the playoffs allowed the Bolts keep the team it had in tact without being penalized for being over the hard cap of $81.5 million, as the salary cap rules do not apply in the playoffs.