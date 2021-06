Parliamentary panel to hunt Twitter’s rationalization on locking accounts: Shashi Tharoor. After Twitter briefly blocked IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from accessing his account for alleged copyrights violation, chairman of the parliamentary panel on info expertise Shashi Tharoor on Friday mentioned the identical factor occurred with him and the standing committee can be searching for an evidence from the social media agency over the momentary locking of their accounts and the principles it follows whereas working in India. Confronting Twitter, Prasad mentioned it was obvious that his statements calling out the excessive handedness and arbitrary actions of the micro-blogging platform, notably sharing clips of interviews to TV channels and the highly effective affect had “clearly ruffled its feathers”.