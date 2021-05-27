Cancel
New Nintendo Switch Releasing in September-October 2021, Announcement Coming Soon

By Ravi Sinha
gamingbolt.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been seemingly no end to the rumors surrounding the new Nintendo Switch, which will be an upgrade over the current model, but it seems an announcement is finally coming up. According to Bloomberg, Nintendo is planning to begin assembly in July and the console will release in September or October this year as per people familiar with the same. It will be priced higher than $299 and could likely be announced before E3 2021 begins.

