After being stalled for several years, the city’s deal with Nasby LLC to redevelop the Nasby Building in downtown Toledo is poised to move forward. An agreement in 2017 between the city and Nasby LLC stipulated that the latter would buy the vacant 119,000-square-foot building at 605 Madison Ave. for just $10. Part of the deal also required the city to acquire and include the properties at 611 and 617 Madison, a small parklike plot of land and a former bus station on the east side of Erie Street, the latter of which is owned by the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority.