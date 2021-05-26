CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

COLUMN:Stilwell Church of Christ: Our Usefulness

By Rusty Dawson
 2021-05-26

An old Chinese proverb says, “The usefulness of a cup is in its emptiness.” Cups are valuable, primarily because we can fill them up with something. In a similar way, our usefulness to God depends a great deal on how much we are willing to allow him to fill us with his power and blessings. When we are full of ourselves, we leave little room for God. When we depend on ourselves and our own power and our own strength, we can fail to rely on God.

