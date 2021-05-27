New York Venues Can Open Full Capacity For Vaccinated Audiences
New York City governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that New York venues can reopen at full-capacity for fully vaccinated audiences. Those venues include Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall. Both venues have tickets currently offered for fully vaccinated patrons only. 44.6% of the state’s population is vaccinated and live in the city. This means audiences can come back to more than 6,000 people starting June 19th.www.edmtunes.com