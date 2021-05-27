Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York Venues Can Open Full Capacity For Vaccinated Audiences

By Nina Chiang
EDMTunes
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that New York venues can reopen at full-capacity for fully vaccinated audiences. Those venues include Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall. Both venues have tickets currently offered for fully vaccinated patrons only. 44.6% of the state’s population is vaccinated and live in the city. This means audiences can come back to more than 6,000 people starting June 19th.

www.edmtunes.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Rangers#Brooklyn Nets#Radio City Music Hall#Madison Square Garden#Excelsior Pass#Ny Rangers#Nba Playoffs#Msg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Foo Fighters to play MSG in New York City’s first full capacity concert since COVID shutdowns

Times like these are looking better. Madison Square Garden will welcome back vaccinated audience members at 100% capacity beginning June 20, when the Foo Fighters perform New York’s first full capacity arena concert since March of 2020, the rock act announced Tuesday. Tickets for the “Times Like These” band’s landmark show, the Garden’s first in more than 460 days, will go on sale Friday at 10 ...
Public Healthcnybj.com

State Fair to open at full capacity, Cuomo announces

GEDDES, N.Y. — This year’s New York State Fair will increase capacity to 100 percent and reopen many of its buildings with additional vendors, “given the significant progress New Yorkers have made against COVID-19,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday at the State Fairgrounds. In accordance with the state’s “evolving” health...
Saratoga Springs, NYLeader-Herald

Saratoga to re-open at full capacity

SARATOGA SPRINGS — With 70 percent of adult New Yorkers now vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday announced the immediate removal of COVID-19 protocols and restrictions for nearly all activities and industries, including outdoor sports and entertainment venues. Accordingly, the New York Racing Association, Inc. will open all sections at Saratoga Race Course at 100 percent capacity.
HealthWRGB

New York's next vaccination incentive: A full week of free rides

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State’s latest vaccine incentive begins Tuesday. Anyone who receives their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at any provider in New York State between June 15 and July 14 and presents proof of vaccination at a participating transportation redemption center no later than July 14 will receive an unlimited seven-day public transportation pass for a participating provider's transit network.
Syracuse, NYFOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York State Fair To Return At Full Capacity

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the New York State Fair will return at full capacity this summer. Cuomo says all buildings will be open. Previously, the state planned to limit attendance and keep the fair as a strictly outdoor event, closing buildings to the public. Cuomo made the announcement...
Public Healthwxhc.com

NYS Fair to open at full outdoor capacity this summer

Governor Cuomo now says the 2021 New York State Fair will run at full capacity and reopen many popular buildings with additional vendors. Indoor spaces remain subject to limits that allow for safe social distance within each building. The Fair will run 18 days — from August 20 to September...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

New York casinos permitted to return to full capacity with restrictions lifted

Casinos across New York are permitted to return to 100 per cent capacity, after Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted with immediate effect. This comes as 70 per cent of New Yorkers aged 18 or older have received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccination series, which the state says has seen the rate of cases plummet.
PetsDetroit News

No audience, new venue, but Westminster barks on

New York — There will be plenty of tradition, pup and circumstance at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show this weekend. But for the first time in its 145-year history, the storied canine competition is trading the buzz of the Big Apple for the airy grounds of a suburban riverfront estate, one of many changes prompted by pandemic precautions.
MusicNBC26

States celebrate full capacity venues as reopenings continue

After a 15-month wait, many business owners, performers and customers are reaching the long-awaited moment when they can get back to so-called “normal.”. “The goal is to just try to entertain people,” said Jason Montgomery, taking a break from furiously playing his piano keys. “Once I hit that zone, there’s no worries, man.”
Chesterfield, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

New 3,000-Capacity Venue the Factory Set to Open in July in Chesterfield

Live music is coming to Chesterfield in a big way this summer with the opening of a 3,000-capacity space dubbed the Factory. The gleaming new venue is situated just off I-64 at the Boone Crossing exit, and the team behind it has just this week announced its grand opening, with a July 16 performance by Canadian EDM producer and DJ Deadmau5. It’s just one part of an eclectic roster of shows currently on the books that also includes performances by rapper Jelly Roll, pop-punk acts Simple Plan and New Found Glory, comedian Nikki Glaser and bluesman Buddy Guy.
HomelessPosted by
Daily Mail

Bill de Blasio says Andrew Cuomo is blocking NYC from moving 8,000 homeless people from Midtown hotels to permanent shelters as the neighborhood sees assaults and robberies surge by more than 170%

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has accused Gov Andrew Cuomo of preventing local officials from moving at least 8,000 homeless people living in Midtown Manhattan hotels to permanent shelters. De Blasio addressed the issue at a press briefing on Wednesday where he said he's been waiting since May...
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

Over 1300 Snakes Found At An Airport

It’s stuff out of a horror movie. But not quite “Snakes On A Plane”. There were around 1300 snakes found at an airport. I came face to face with one small copperhead last summer and let me tell you it may have scarred me for life. 1,300 I can’t even imagine. But it’s true.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Bruce Springsteen fans with AstraZeneca vaccine to be turned away from New York theatre shows

Bruce Springsteen fans who have had the AstraZeneca vaccine will be turned away from his comeback shows on Broadway, it has been announced. The musician is returning with a five-night run at the St James theatre in New York on Saturday 26 June, with additional performances scheduled for September. Tickets went on sale on 10 June.A notice on Springsteen’s official website says audience members are required to provide proof of full Covid-19 vaccination in order to enter the theatre. However, a link to further information states that guests need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved [Food and Drug...