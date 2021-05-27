New York Venues Can Open Full Capacity For Vaccinated Audiences

Live music is coming to Chesterfield in a big way this summer with the opening of a 3,000-capacity space dubbed the Factory. The gleaming new venue is situated just off I-64 at the Boone Crossing exit, and the team behind it has just this week announced its grand opening, with a July 16 performance by Canadian EDM producer and DJ Deadmau5. It’s just one part of an eclectic roster of shows currently on the books that also includes performances by rapper Jelly Roll, pop-punk acts Simple Plan and New Found Glory, comedian Nikki Glaser and bluesman Buddy Guy.