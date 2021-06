Analysts at Danske Bank expect the EUR/GBP pair to fall toward 0.83 in a twelve month period amid growth differentials between the United Kingdom and the Eurozone. “We still expect EUR/GBP to move lower in H2, although the declines will be more gradual than what we saw in Q1, when GBP benefitted from investors pricing out the no deal Brexit risk premium and the fast mass vaccinations in the UK. In addition, the Bank of England is not.”