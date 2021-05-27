The Golden Rule Applied: 5 Crucial Motives of Relationships

Editor’s note: This is a repeat of a Relationship Coach column that was published originally on Feb. 8, 2020. Dear Rebecca: I have found myself thinking about my friends from home lately. I find myself traveling to visit them because they have very young kids and I know this time in their life is hectic. But should I be the only one traveling to them because they have children? Shouldn’t they come to visit me? I know it is harder for them right now, but I’m getting tired of feeling like these are one-way friendships. These are very dear friends of mine, and I really want to keep them as friends. I just don’t know how to address the subject, and I am not sure what to say. It is my choice to keep traveling there and it seems like the right one because I have no children. They have done nothing wrong. But should I keep going or speak up?