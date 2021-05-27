CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

NEW: Thunderstorm takes out power for thousands in Alexandria

By James Cullum
alxnow.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleUpdated at 12 a.m. Thousands of Alexandria residents are currently without power, as a thunderstorm continues to affect the city, according to Dominion Energy’s outage map. There are more than 3,400 people without power in Old Town. There are also more than 150 residents without power in North Ridge due to a downed power pole, and more than 300 without power in Del Ray. Crews have been dispatched to impacted areas.

www.alxnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Power Outage Affects Hundreds During Alexandria Neighborhood Festival

A power outage left hundreds of people without electricity in Alexandria, Virginia, during a large neighborhood festival, prompting the mayor to slam Dominion Energy in a tweet Saturday. The 26th annual Art on the Avenue festival had brought crowds out to Mt. Vernon Avenue — but then, the power went...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

It was a busy fall week in Alexandria. Here’s the rundown. Our top story this week was on a plan to completely close off the 100 block of King Street as a pedestrian-only zone. The plan has been in the works since 2019, and was put into action last year. ALXnow’s poll on the subject had very one-sided results, showing 91% (791 votes) in favor of a permanent change.
POLITICS
kpug1170.com

Wind knocks out power to thousands overnight in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – High winds knocked out power to thousands of Puget Sound Energy customers overnight. Puget Sound Energy says over 11,000 Whatcom County customers were without power early this morning, September 30th. Half the outages were in the eastern part of the county between Deming and Glacier. Crews...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
news4sanantonio.com

Thousands without power from overnight storms

SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday morning began with rain... lots of it overnight! No doubt the roads will be a mess for the next few hours until it all dries up. But it wasn't just the rain, we got a pretty good lightning show as well. On the city's Northwest side,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Power Pole#Alexandria#Extreme Weather#Dominion Energy#Hazardous Weather Outlook
audacy.com

Thunderstorms cause power disruptions, fires in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) — A line of scattered thunderstorms swept through parts of Riverside County today, resulting in multiple lightning strikes that downed power lines and sparked isolated tree fires, though rainfall was minimal. The National Weather Service said the convective activity started shortly after 2 p.m., with storm cells moving...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
WDBJ7.com

Thousands without power throughout SWVA

(WDBJ) - Appalachian Power is reporting thousands of customers are without power throughout the Southwest Virginia region. The Pulaski County total sits at around 1,300 following contact with a tree. Refer to the Appalachian Power outage map for specific cases and restoration estimates. Check back for updates.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Art On The Avenue festival continues despite Del Ray power outage

A power outage in Del Ray has shut down a number of businesses, although the annual Art on the Avenue festival today (October 2) is still happening. The event is one of the biggest events in the city and draws tens of thousands of people. “We have a right to...
FESTIVAL
alxnow.com

Round-up of Halloween activities around Alexandria this month

It’s Friday, Oct. 1, or more importantly: the start of Halloween month. While locals start the scramble to put together their spooky decorations and costumes, Visit Alexandria has put together a rundown for ghostly activities and family friendly haunts around town. Events range from parades to plays, from the streets of Del Ray to the depths of Ivy Hill cemetery.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KTVU FOX 2

Semi-truck takes out power pole in Lafayette; estimated restoration 3 p.m. Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric officials estimate power will be restored by 3 p.m. Wednesday to about 1,100 customers who lost power Tuesday night. The outage occurred about 8:42 p.m., when a semi-truck pulled down a power pole near 781 Moraga Road in a solo vehicle accident, resulting in initial reports of 2,500 residents in the area losing power.
LAFAYETTE, CA
WLOX

Ocean drone intercepts Cat 4 hurricane for 1st time

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time, an ocean drone has intercepted a hurricane to retrieve data from the storm. The watercraft is called Sail Drone, and they are created by U.S. Business Sail Drone which is located in Alameda, Calif.. These drones are created to collect the...
ENVIRONMENT
alxnow.com

AlexRenew breaks ground for massive Old Town RiverRenew project

The groundbreaking for AlexRenew’s RiverRenew Tunnel Project was about as Alexandria as events get. The event was a who’s-who of current and former officials, complete with bagpipes, a poem about local sewage presented by the Town Crier, and even a cartoon mascot representing the boring machine getting ready to drill the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history.
POLITICS
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Board members who backed sale of River Farm resign — “Five board members of the American Horticultural Society (AHS) who backed the sale of historic River Farm, including its chair, have resigned, the organization said Thursday. Their departure from the evenly split governing body leaves only members who have opposed selling the Potomac River property that once formed part of George Washington’s Mount Vernon.” [Washington Post]
ECONOMY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern New Castle County in northern Delaware Northeastern Salem County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Gloucester County in southern New Jersey Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 729 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chelsea, or 10 miles southeast of West Chester, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Woodbury, Pitman, Folcroft, Swarthmore, Paulsboro, Woodstown, Woodbury Heights, National Park, Swedesboro, Arden, Darby Township, Elam, Chelsea, Gradyville, Chester Township and Mullica Hill. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 2. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 11. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 19 and 23. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 7 and 23. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 6. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
alxnow.com

City looks to permanently ‘pedestrianize’ a block of King Street

The 100 block of King Street has been closed to cars for over a year, and now the city is looking to make the change permanent. At an upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Planning Commission is docketed to review a proposal by city staff to permanently turn the 100 block of King Street between Lee Street and Union Street into a pedestrian zone.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy