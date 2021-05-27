NEW: Thunderstorm takes out power for thousands in Alexandria

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern New Castle County in northern Delaware Northeastern Salem County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Gloucester County in southern New Jersey Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 729 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chelsea, or 10 miles southeast of West Chester, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Woodbury, Pitman, Folcroft, Swarthmore, Paulsboro, Woodstown, Woodbury Heights, National Park, Swedesboro, Arden, Darby Township, Elam, Chelsea, Gradyville, Chester Township and Mullica Hill. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 2. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 11. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 19 and 23. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 7 and 23. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 6. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

