The Ethereum market fell a bit during the trading session on Tuesday to break down below the $2500 level. Crypto markets in general were hit very hard during the session, as traders continue to worry about IRS regulations and government crackdowns around the world. That being said, the Ethereum market is a little bit different, in the sense that it seems to have quite a bit of network utility, but at this point you have to keep in mind that most of the crypto markets tend to move in the same general direction, so the fact that Bitcoin sold off so drastically has had an effect on this market.