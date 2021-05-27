Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries

By Margaret Yang, CFA
DailyFx
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude prices fell on Thursday as Japan extended Covid-related restrictions while Australia’s Victoria state imposed fresh lockdowns. Worries about Iranian supply may hinder the upside as WTI arrives ata key resistance level of $ 66.50. EIA reported a larger-than-expected draw in crude inventories for the week ending May 21st. Crude...

www.dailyfx.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Prices#Wti Oil#Global Oil Prices#Oil Demand#Wti Oil#Oil Supply#Apac#Covid#Eia#Australia Traders#Bloomberg#Daily Chart#Dailyfx Com#Crude Prices#Crude Inventories#Global Supply#Energy Prices#Iranian Supply#Iranian Barrels#Global Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Bradford, PABradford Era

Gas prices jump as crude oil prices climb

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices in Western Pennsylvania are seven cents higher this week at $3.240 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Bradford is $3.214; Brookville, $3.253; DuBois, $3.253; Erie, $3.248; and Warren, $3.259. After ten days of stability,...
Ohio Statenewswatchman.com

AAA: Gas Prices Lower in Ohio; Crude Oil Prices Rising

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is three cents lower this week at $2.927 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.927. Average price during the week of June 1, 2021 $2.950. Average price during the...
Virginia Stateemporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia Gas Prices Remain Steady as Crude Oil Prices Climb

VIRGINIA BEACH — Prices at the pump remain steady in Virginia at $2.93, despite the price for crude oil rising. Prices are poised to fluctuate in the coming week, especially in light of a recent drop in demand. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported demand decreased from 9.48 million b/d to 9.15 million b/d for the week ending May 28. During the same week, total gasoline stocks increased to nearly 234 million bbl as U.S. refinery utilization jumped to 88.7%—the highest rate since February 2020.
Trafficmymotherlode.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 82 cents to $70.05 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 73 cents to $72.22 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $2.22 a gallon. July heating rose 1 cent to $2.13 a gallon. July natural gas rose 6 cents to $3.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Global oil production to match rising consumption in coming months: EIA

HOUSTON, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Tuesday that global oil production will increase to match rising levels of global oil consumption in the coming months, leading to relatively balanced global oil markets. In its June's Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

NYMEX WTI settles above $70/b on robust US demand outlook

Crude futures pushed to multiyear highs June 8, with front-month NYMEX WTI settling above $70/b on the back of strengthened US energy demand outlooks and signs of continued OPEC+ supply discipline. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX July WTI settled up 82 cents...
Energy Industryeconomies.com

Oil keeps gains ahead of US inventories data

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, as the US dollar steadied against its peers, and ahead of the US inventories data. The markets are focused on the new round of talks between Iran and Western powers that will start later this week. The American Petroleum Institute will release its preliminary data...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Look Bullish

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell initially during the trading session on Tuesday but has seen a significant amount of buying pressure come back into the marketplace again. That being said, the market is likely to continue reaching towards the $70 level again. The $70 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people will pay close attention to, but if we can break above there then it is likely that the market goes looking towards the $75 level. To the downside, I still see plenty of support based upon the $67.50 level which is the top of the ascending triangle that we had recently broken out of.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. EIA cuts 2021 world oil demand growth forecast

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2021 world oil demand growth forecast by 10,000 barrels per day to 5.41 million bpd. In its monthly forecast, the agency cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2022 by 90,000 bpd to 3.64 million bpd.
Trafficrock947.com

Oil rises for second day on signs of strong fuel demand recovery

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday on signs of strong fuel demand in Europe, while the prospect of a near-term return of Iranian oil supply faded as the U.S. secretary of state said sanctions against Tehran were unlikely to be lifted. Brent crude futures...
Trafficeconomies.com

Crude oil price returns to the bullish track – Analysis - 09-06-2021

Crude oil price reached 68.45 level and bounced upwards strongly to breach 69.60 level and return to the bullish channel that appears on the chart, which leads the price to regain the main bullish trend and stop the correctional bearish scenario suggested yesterday, on its way to achieve new gains that start at 72.20.
Trafficactionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Extends Rally Above $70, Dollar Consolidates

Crude oil price gained bullish momentum above $66.50 and $68.50. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near $69.10 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD. EUR/USD remains strong above the 1.2100 support zone. GBP/USD is still struggling to gain pace above 1.4200 and 1.4220. Crude Oil Price Technical...
Energy Industryeconomies.com

US crude inventories fall over 2 million barrels - API

The American Petroleum Institute reported today in preliminary data that the US crude inventories fell 2.1 million barrels during the past week, while analysts forecaste a drop by 4.1 million barrels. Gasoline stocks rose 2.4 million barrels, and the distillate stocks rose 3.8 million barrels. While the Energy Information Administration...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Chart of the Week: Gasoline Demand Post-Covid 19

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports the number of miles traveled by vehicles which is a great indication of demand for hydrocarbons. On a monthly basis, the number of vehicle miles traveled increased in the first half of the year (January to June) and decreased during the second half of the year. Each year, vehicle miles increased by an average of 1% from 2000 to 2019. COVID-19 caused this number to drop greatly and from January 2020 to April 2020 leaving a 32% decrease during a time when vehicle miles would normally be rising. Over the next two months, from April 2020 to June 2020, there was an increase of 33% to make up for this. This brought demand back up to peak levels last seen in June 2002. Vehicle miles traveled continued to increase until November 2020 where vehicle miles traveled fell again. However, this fall can be attributed to the normal cycle of driving seasons as the percent decrease is similar to the normal decrease at this time of year in past years. Overall, for 2020 vehicle miles decreased by 13% but increased in 2021 by 10% to try to make up for the lost productivity during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle above $70 for the first time since 2018

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling above $70 a barrel for the first time since October 2018. Prices extended their gains after the Energy Information Administration in its monthly report raised its 2021 West Texas Intermediate crude price to $61.85 a barrel, up 5% from the May forecast. Analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, on average, expect the EIA's weekly report Wednesday to show a decline of 4.1 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories for the week ended June 4. That would make a third-straight weekly decline. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery rose 82 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $70.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $70.19.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Up Over Optimistic Outlook for Fuel Demand

Investing.com – Oil was up Wednesday morning in Asia as investors grew confident about an optimistic outlook of fuel demand due to accelerating vaccinations and easing travel restrictions. Brent Oil Futures rose 0.26% to $72.41 by 10:17 PM ET (2:17 AM GMT) and Crude Oil WTI Futures jumped 0.33% to...
Midland, TXPosted by
Mix 97.9 FM

Oil Demand Will Set Record in 2022

This week crude prices reached levels we have not seen since 2018 and they are expected to be record setting in 2022. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, West Texas Intermediate posted three days of gains on the New York Mercantile Exchange. “There are a lot of things going on the...
Trafficthewestsidegazette.com

Stars Align To Keep US Gas Prices Elevated

Resurgent consumer demand and steady gains in the price of oil means U.S. consumers probably won’t see much relief at the pump anytime soon, analysts told Zenger News. Consumer prices for gasoline has continued to hold at pre-pandemic levels, with demand accelerating amid easing social restrictions. Motor club AAA reported that the national average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.06 on Tuesday — two cents per gallon higher than last week, and 10 cents higher than this time last month.
Trafficrigzone.com

Light Crude Settles Above $70 a Barrel

(Bloomberg) -- Oil broke through a months-long trading range as expectations of tightening supplies in the U.S. compounded signs the world’s largest oil-consuming country is in the midst of a robust recovery. West Texas Intermediate futures surpassed the $70 mark to close at its highest since Oct. 2018 after briefly...