Kimball County to receive training, assistance from National Endowment for the Arts

KIMBALL — In its ongoing support of rural communities, the National Endowment for the Arts, in partnership with the Housing Assistance Council, announces the 2021 communities taking part in its national initiative, the Citizens’ Institute on Rural Design. Kimball County is one of 15 communities selected for the Design Learning Cohort in which leaders participate in peer learning. This includes training in design, planning, community engagement, and facilitation techniques; one-on-one technical assistance on their community design challenge; and support in navigating funding opportunities.