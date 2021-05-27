CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over a Quarter of Chinese Listed Firms Expect Profit to Double in First Half

By Wei Zhongyuan
yicaiglobal.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) May 27 -- More than a quarter of the 456 Chinese listed companies that have released their first-half performance forecasts so far are predicting net profit to at least double from the same period last year as the price of raw material products jump and new merchandise comes on the market.

