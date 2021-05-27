The main ‘dangers’ of drinking lemon juice on an empty stomach, According to experts

It's often assumed that the quality of the water coming out of your sink is safe to drink, but unfortunately, that's not always the case. And since you're consuming H20 every day—at least, we hope so—you want to be sure it's only doing your body good and not harm. But how do you know your water is safe to drink? According to experts, there are a few signs that your water could be contaminated, including the taste. To see what signals that you should get your water tested before continuing to drink it, read on.