The main ‘dangers’ of drinking lemon juice on an empty stomach, According to experts
Although it is often believed to have benefits, drinking lemon juice on an empty stomach could lead to a number of problems in the long run. The lemon juice in the morning could be very beneficial to our health, not only for its ability to weight loss, but for the great benefits it contains to boost the immune system. However, there is a false belief that taking lemon juice on an empty stomach increases its benefits, something that is not entirely true and that it could carry certain risks.www.revyuh.com