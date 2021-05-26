Cancel
Senate OKs bill on school aid, teacher raises

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 12 days ago

The Louisiana Senate approved a $3.9 billion K-12 education formula that is virtually unchanged from the current spending plan except for an increase in teacher and staff pay. The Minimum Foundation Program for next school year, which represents the main state contribution to education funding, increases spending by about $19 million to give teachers an $800 raise and support staff a $400 pay bump, according to the Legislative Fiscal Office. Lawmakers have discussed raises of $1,000 and $500, respectively; Louisiana teachers make about $4,000 less per year on average than peers in nearby states.

