Can’t stand some sounds? Science knows why

By Manish Saini
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Intolerance to sounds like someone eating and some others that people make in everyday life may be caused by an overactivation of the mirror neuron system, according to scientists. The trigger for people with misophonia – meaning hatred of sound – is usually oral sounds: of someone chewing, breathing, or...

