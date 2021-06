Let us find your perfect home tailored to fit your needs. 800-509-9720 | LennarLasVegas@Lennar.com NOW SELLING! For more information, or to join the interest list, please call 800-509-9720 or email LennarLasVegas@Lennar.com today! Discover new homes for sale located in North Las Vegas! Queensbury at Valley Vista is a beautiful community that features two unique floorplans that are ideal for growing families. Queensbury features a single story and two-story Next Gen - The Home Within a Home® by Lennar, a home type designed for multi-generational living that offers a separate living space attached to the main home. All the homes at Queensbury features the Lennar’s signature Everything’s Included® package with many upgrades such as GE® stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, raised-panel cabinetry, home automation and much more! Square footage from 2,289 to 3,348 Bedrooms from 4 to 5 Bathrooms 3 to 4.5.