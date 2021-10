The popular e-commerce platform Alibaba announced the ban in the wake of new crypto and mining bans in China. Alibaba, one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms, has announced it will cease selling cryptocurrency mining machines overseas starting in October. The decision came after the announcement of additional crypto bans from the People Bank of China (PBOC). Under the new regulations, all crypto-related activities are no longer legal according to the PBOC.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO