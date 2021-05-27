TikTok Hashtag Roundup: What Trended on the App This Month

If you’ve taken the leap to build your brand’s presence on TikTok, you know that it’s full of trends and challenges. When the app began to rise in popularity it was known for many dance videos, but it’s evolved into so much more. Whether you’re into cooking, home improvement, fashion, or even finance, there’s something interesting for everyone and there’s usually a trend to go along with it. However, if you’re new to the platform, it can be difficult to understand how you can insert your brand into the latest craze. As a result, TikTok created the Business Creative Hub to help businesses create content.