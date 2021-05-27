Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Hashtag Roundup: What Trended on the App This Month

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok has become home to some of the biggest trends on the internet—here are six hashtags that trended on the platform this month…. YPulse’s Social Media Deep Dive trend report found that TikTok is the top platform that young consumers think trends are created before catching on with everyone. The belief that TikTok is a trend hub is strongest among Gen Z: A full 60% of 13-19-year-olds say TikTok is the social platform where trends are created (versus 36% of Millennials). Hashtags and audio are the backbone of the spread of trends on the platform—and can provide a window into what Gen Z and Millennials are listening to, buying, eating, laughing at, and more.

