Stocks show modest gains; Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq rise

Arkansas Online
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleA choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500's modest pullback on Tuesday. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500's gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.

www.arkansasonline.com
#Technology Stocks#Treasury#Invesco#Sporting Goods#Urban Outfitters#Abercrombie Fitch#The Commerce Department#Federal Reserve#Mgm#Asian#Ap Photo
