Elegant Sustainable Cooling Fans

You’ve transformed your garden over lockdown into an oasis, and now it’s time to reap the rewards by showing it off to envious family and friends. Once the sun sets, decent outdoor lights will let your garden continue to shine after dark.While mains lights are all well and good, solar lights offer an easy – and bill-saving – alternative. They charge through the day and light up your garden at night.Although they might not be quite as powerful as mains-powered lights, we were seriously impressed with their brightness and flexibility.And there are a huge variety of solar lights on offer,...