Elegant Sustainable Cooling Fans
The 'Aura' fans are a decidedly chic decor solution designed by Ttato Design that aims to offer discerning consumers with a way to beat the heat in a style-conscious way. The fans are characterized by their bare aesthetic that gets the appliance down to the essentials only including a base, a motor, a propeller and a cage. These components are each achieved with high-quality materials such as powder-coated aluminum for the frame, wood for the propeller and more.www.trendhunter.com