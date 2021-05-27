Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Elegant Sustainable Cooling Fans

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Aura' fans are a decidedly chic decor solution designed by Ttato Design that aims to offer discerning consumers with a way to beat the heat in a style-conscious way. The fans are characterized by their bare aesthetic that gets the appliance down to the essentials only including a base, a motor, a propeller and a cage. These components are each achieved with high-quality materials such as powder-coated aluminum for the frame, wood for the propeller and more.

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elegant Design#Sustainable Design#Warm Air#Summer Heat#Ttato Design#Cooling Heat Relief#Powder Coated Aluminum#High Quality Materials#Style#Wood#Feature#Discerning Consumers#Essentials#Winter#Base
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Carshomecrux.com

PRIMA Discovery Air Awning Adds Usable Space to Bailey Caravans

UK-based Bailey is not a renowned caravan maker but the company is gaining plenty of attention for its innovative, add-on awing for travel trailers that allows people to create more space to relax, eat, store and sleep. The Discovery Air Awning is designed by PRIMA and it fits each of...
CarsPosted by
Fox News

Multimillion-dollar Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a real land yacht

Now this is a party boat. Rolls-Royce has unveiled a yacht-inspired roadster that it will only make three distinct examples of, each rumored to be worth over $10 million. The Boat Tail is built on the platform as Rolls-Royce's other models, which seem like bargains under $500,000, but features custom coachwork that took four years to design and execute.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Elegant High-Quality Electric Kettles

Fellow's elegant electric kettle—the Stagg EKG—meets the needs of coffee lovers on two accounts: impressive functionality and unforgettable aesthetics. The appearance of the product is in unison with the minimalist sensibilities of the modern era. Fellow offers the smooth design in seven colors—Matte Black, Polished Steel, Polished Copper, Matte White, as well as a combination of Matte Black + Walnut top and handle, Matte Black + Mapple, and Warm Pink + Maple.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

unique lighting injects vibrant pops of colors into this house in russia

Roman gulyaey, maria tsakharias and oleh motorin designed ‘TS’ apartment in russia based on the idea of creating a comfortable environment to meet modern human needs. to them, the year 2020 has changed our perception of everyday life and living space so it became necessary to create a clean and spacious room for a long stay at home. in their work, they have tried to design a ‘new reality’ with an emphasis on modern materials, lighting, and furniture.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Aura Portable Fan with LED Light

Aura portable fan lets you enjoy gentle air and cozy light no matter whether you’re at home or during your camping trip, and it doubles as an LED light. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The Aura is a well-designed and versatile mini fan that measures 11.1 x...
Lifestylehouseofheat.co

Elegant Air Max 95 Arrives with Beige and Silver Embellishment

The Air Max 95 continues its strong showing in 2021 with yet another new colorway set to hit shelves, this one dressed in an elegant mix of white, beige, and silver. The pair features fairly obvious pops of color cascading down the lowermost lateral overlays, outsoles, and Swooshes. The latter two arrive in a sleek silver finish — as does the visible Air supports beneath — whilst. light beige is brought in at the liners and insoles. The two colors converge at the aforementioned side panels and at the retro tongue embroidery. Everything else, from the white leather uppers, toe caps, tongues, and midsoles all arrive in pure white to complete the design.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

10 best solar garden lights to brighten up your outdoor space

You’ve transformed your garden over lockdown into an oasis, and now it’s time to reap the rewards by showing it off to envious family and friends. Once the sun sets, decent outdoor lights will let your garden continue to shine after dark.While mains lights are all well and good, solar lights offer an easy – and bill-saving – alternative. They charge through the day and light up your garden at night.Although they might not be quite as powerful as mains-powered lights, we were seriously impressed with their brightness and flexibility.And there are a huge variety of solar lights on offer,...
Interior Designhomesandgardens.com

An elegant and inviting entertainment space is simple to achieve with this luxury flooring solution

Our homes have had to work harder over the past year but that doesn’t mean style standards have slipped. On the contrary, as we seek sanctuary in our surroundings, interior decoration has seen an upsurge. So too with the garden. Expanding beyond the home, exterior rooms, extensions and entertaining spaces in outbuildings are now more than a growing trend, they’re de rigueur, so we were delighted to see the luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring collection at Stories Flooring.
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

20 Elegant Kitchen Products

In step with the sensibilities of the modernist aesthetic, many individuals are looking to build the perfect elegant kitchen as the crossroads of style and functionality. Those who are prioritizing minimalism in this quest are in luck as many brands have devoted their designs to evoke the desired effect of effortless elegance.
ElectronicsRunnersWorld

10 Best Cooling Fans to Take the Stickiest Heat Out of Summer

Now would be a great time to not underestimate the cooling power of a fan. Not just the cheap-o box fan or oscillating fan, but one that looks nice—or at least discreet—while it does its job, and does it well. Here are 10 such cooling fans. A few won't exactly enhance your home decor scheme, but most are made with design in mind. They're all very good at stirring up a breeze.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

9 best garden parasols: Stay cool in the summer heat with these shades

It won’t be long before we’re ditching the umbrella in favour of a garden parasol, swapping the rain for summer rays. Indeed, there’s glorious sunshine ahead so be prepared for the best.Giving you both shade and a stylish focal point, no patio set-up is complete without a garden brolly, whether you’re lunching alfresco or screening from the sun on your luxury lounger.  With some high street names getting in on the act, the garden centre is no longer the only outlet for purchasing a parasol – and this is pushing prices down.That said, the luxury end of the market has...
Buying Carsconceptcarz.com

DS 9: The power of elegance

• All-new DS 9 combines luxury and comfort in a new saloon design launched into the E-segment. •Built on the latest EMP2 V2.3 platform, with a 2.90m wheelbase for improved passenger comfort. •DS 9 is the latest model for brand and its ambition to offer a fully electrified range by...
Apparelhiconsumption.com

This Lightweight Bamboo Hoodie Is Essential For Your Summer Adventures

All too often, technical apparel is made more complicated than it needs to be because of a finicky proprietary fabric or some supposedly cutting-edge construction. And it’s a shame, since it often comes at the expense of your overall comfort. But no matter how many advanced materials a garment uses or what kind of performance benefits it claims to offer, if it doesn’t wear well, you’re going to be in for a bad time.
athriftymom.com

Lightweight Stroller with Compact Fold

LIGHTWEIGHT – A lightweight stroller makes any outing a little easier! The Summer 3Dmini Convenience Stroller has a durable aluminum frame that weighs 11 pounds and has a full-sized seat, plus auto-lock, anti-shock front wheels and lockable rear wheels. FOR TRAVEL AND EVERYDAY – Whether you’re traveling or just on...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Elegantly Refined Diamond Bracelets

Ring Concierge, a luxury e-commerce jewelry brand, offers Mini Diamond Tennis Bracelets that have a simplistic yet elegant design. The glittering bracelets are made with 14-karat gold and measure between five-and-a-half and seven inches in length, depending on the model. Each link of the eternity bracelet contains a 0.91 carat round diamond for a stunning total of 60 diamonds running the bracelet's length.
Home & GardenPosted by
Daily Herald

Tubular skylights are an alternative for natural light

Q: As I have gotten older, I find I see better under natural light. Would installing a tubular skylight bring in much natural light without losing a lot of heat during winter?. A: A tubular skylight loses less heat than a traditional big skylight and is easier to install. It does penetrate the attic insulation envelope, but installing one can reduce your light costs. It is not uncommon for people to see better under natural light and natural light creates a nicer ambience indoors than switching on lamps.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Sustainably Sourced Hardshell Jackets

A hardshell jacket is one of the most challenging pieces of apparel to get right due to the need to combine rugged utility and comfortable fit whilst accommodating the growing desire for impeccable style in the great outdoors, but Nike has managed to achieve just this with the ACG 'Misery Ridge' jacket.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

10 best fans: Stay cool this summer with our top picks

As temperatures heat up in the summer months, there's nothing better for keeping cool than a trusty fan.When buying one, consider how much space you have and if you want to make a feature of it. Slimline tower fans are great for those short on space, while traditional round blade fans can give a nice retro look to the room. Don’t want blades? Check out Dyson’s hi-tech bladeless options.Look out for how powerful the fan is, along with how many speed settings it has, and whether it tilts or oscillates. Some machines even have a remote control so you can...
Carscargurus.com

Cooling Fan Not Turning On

Note the diagram, see left and right cooling fan. In the diagram, the top wire to fan is voltage, the bottom wire is ground. Take connector loose from the fan in question. use both ends of test light between the two wire at connector. Start the vehicle, you may need to let it warm up, a little. If test light comes on, you have voltage and ground good enough for the test light. If you have good voltage and ground, but, the fan doesn't run, I suspect the fan.