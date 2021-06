If you hadn't noticed, the world is starting to get more and more serious about clean energy. That's potentially bad news for energy stocks, but don't count the sector out. In fact, there are different ways to play the energy transition if you take the time to dig in just a little. And depending on your stance on the industry, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B), and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) are all potential top energy stocks to look at right now. Here's why.