Snacking is something humans do all the time, whether watching a movie, having a game night with friends, going through a summer reading list and even in the bath. But just because we can snack, that doesn't mean all foods are made equal for the task. For example, buttery popcorn during a game of UNO: talk about a greasy hand. Crumbly cake while soaking in the tub sounds less like an indulgence and more like a wet mess. But popcorn and movies will always reign and that delicious cake makes a nice treat while diving into a novel. With convenience, ease and taste in mind, here are some of the best snacks paired with our favorite activities.