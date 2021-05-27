Cancel
NBA

Analysis: Jazz improve in just about every area to beat Grizzlies in Game 2, tie series

By Sarah Todd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 12 days ago
The Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 141-129 Wednesday at Vivint Arena to tie the series 1-1. Donovan Mitchell is back, and he made an immediate difference. He didn’t try to do too much and was effective with his limited minutes. He finished with 25 points on 8-of-19 shooting, including going 5 of 10 from 3-point range and a perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. He did it all in limited time, playing just under 26 minutes for the night.

Utah's oldest news source.

Royce O'neale
Joe Ingles
Ja Morant
Quin Snyder
Derrick Favors
Donovan Mitchell
Rudy Gobert
