Analysis: Jazz improve in just about every area to beat Grizzlies in Game 2, tie series
The Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 141-129 Wednesday at Vivint Arena to tie the series 1-1. Donovan Mitchell is back, and he made an immediate difference. He didn’t try to do too much and was effective with his limited minutes. He finished with 25 points on 8-of-19 shooting, including going 5 of 10 from 3-point range and a perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. He did it all in limited time, playing just under 26 minutes for the night.www.deseret.com