Samuel E. Wright, Voice Of Sebastian The Crab In 'The Little Mermaid,' Has Died

Gavin MacLeod, who made a name for himself starring in The Love Boat, has died at 90, Variety reports. The actor died Saturday morning, and the cause of death is not known, but his nephew said that MacLeod’s health had declined in the last few months. MacLeod gained public recognition as a star on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, where he played newswriter Murray Slaughter. Throughout his career, he had been cast in several Broadway productions and has also made guest appearances on several hit TV shows like That ’70s Show, Touched by an Angel, and Oz. MacLeod is survived by his second wife, Patti Kendig, and his four children with his first wife. “My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator,” tweeted Ed Asner, who was the actor’s co-star on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. “I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. Betty! It’s just you and me now.”