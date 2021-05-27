China restricts corn imports into free-trade zones

China bought at least 12.3 million bushels of U.S. soybeans in the last week. Stone X Group Chief Commodities Economist Arlan Suderman says USDA’s confirmation was the first flash report about China buying U.S. soybeans since April 23. “It’s pretty monumental. They’re buying for the October and November delivery. Our sources indicate China likely bought one million metric tons for October delivery and one million metric tons for the November delivery. If that’s true, there’s likely more announcements ahead.” Suderman says those soybeans are expected to be shipped out of the Pacific Northwest. “That’s where the cheapest soybeans are right now. China would typically start coming back to the U.S. as Brazilian supplies get tight in August or September. Whether or not they do that this year will make a difference whether we run out of soybeans in the old crop marketing year.”