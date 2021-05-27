Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

China restricts corn imports into free-trade zones

Arkansas Online
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleChina is clamping down on some corn imports over concern that overseas purchases have spiraled out of control, prompting several feed mills to cancel their U.S. cargoes. Chinese customs authorities are restricting imports into free-trade zones, which are not counted toward an official annual purchase quota, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The total U.S. corn cancellations are estimated to be fewer than 1 million tons, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

www.arkansasonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodities Prices#Shandong Province#Inflation#Beijing#Chinese#American#Asian#Cofco Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China's investment in new Silk Road countries exceeds $130 BILLION

The volume of direct investments by Chinese companies in the economies of the countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative have continued to grow rapidly, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. "Over the past eight years, the Belt and Road Initiative has turned from a sketch into a...
Economylatestnewspost.com

China's Xinjiang sees foreign trade surge in May

URUMQI, June 27 (Xinhua) — Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported 48.3 percent year-on-year growth in foreign trade in May, according to Urumqi Customs. In May, Xinjiang’s total import and export value hit 12.54 billion yuan (about 1.94 billion U.S. dollars). The figure represents an increase of 21.9 percent...
IndiaPosted by
AFP

Furious patriots: China's diplomatic makeover backfires

For over a year they have whipped up outrage against the West, but as China's "wolf warrior" diplomats are told to tone down the fury, they face an unexpected source of opposition: nationalists at home. Under fire in recent years over issues ranging from human rights abuses to blame for the Covid-19 pandemic, Beijing unleashed a new breed of diplomat that became known as "wolf warriors" -- a popular term for belligerent nationalism inspired by a Chinese blockbuster film. Foreign ministry spokespeople and officials abroad adopted a strident and indignant tone to loudly defend the Communist-led country and even promote conspiracy theories or openly insult foreign counterparts. But in something of an about-turn, President Xi Jinping this month urged top political leaders to help cultivate a "reliable, admirable and respectable" international image in a bid to improve China's soft power.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Economyaustinnews.net

China, Singapore make progress in follow-up talks on trade-pact upgrade

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China and Singapore have achieved positive progress in the second round of follow-up talks on the upgrading of the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (CSFTA), the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Friday. The two countries conducted in-depth discussions on rules related to cross-border service trade, investment,...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

Germany declares Portugal, Russia virus-variant zones, restricts travel

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - Germany declared Portugal and Russia to be “virus-variant zones”, a measure that will trigger severe restrictions on travel to and from both countries. Germany’s public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute, made the announcement on Friday evening. Britain, where the Delta variant of the COVID-19...
DrinksBirmingham Star

China now India's 2nd largest export partner

China has replaced the United Arab Emirates as India's second-biggest export destination in fiscal year 2021, with outbound shipments to the neighboring country rising 27% to over $21 billion despite the pandemic. Official data shows that the US remained the country's top export partner, but shipments declined 2.78% to $51.63...
Economymysteel.net

MYSTEEL: China traders’ stainless stocks fall again

Stainless steel inventories at commercial warehouses in Wuxi and Foshan, China’s two core stainless trading hubs, continued to decline over June 18-24, falling for the seventh week and by another 1.4% on week, thanks to steady consumption from end-users, according to Mysteel’s latest weekly survey. Total stocks at the two...
Worldmacaubusiness.com

Ethiopia aspires to penetrate Chinese coffee market to boost export earnings

Ethiopia is keen to have Chinese engagement in the coffee sector to boost value addition as the East African country seeks to augment its coffee export earnings, an Ethiopian official has said. Adugna Debela, Director General of the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, told Xinhua in a recent interview that...
Agriculturerrfn.com

China Buys More U.S. Soybeans

China bought at least 12.3 million bushels of U.S. soybeans in the last week. Stone X Group Chief Commodities Economist Arlan Suderman says USDA’s confirmation was the first flash report about China buying U.S. soybeans since April 23. “It’s pretty monumental. They’re buying for the October and November delivery. Our sources indicate China likely bought one million metric tons for October delivery and one million metric tons for the November delivery. If that’s true, there’s likely more announcements ahead.” Suderman says those soybeans are expected to be shipped out of the Pacific Northwest. “That’s where the cheapest soybeans are right now. China would typically start coming back to the U.S. as Brazilian supplies get tight in August or September. Whether or not they do that this year will make a difference whether we run out of soybeans in the old crop marketing year.”
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

China Begins Equipping Airbus A320 Fuselages In Tianjin

This week, one of Airbus’ suppliers in China began equipping Airbus A320 fuselages. By 2024, Xi’an Aircraft International will complete six fuselages per month, fully meeting the needs of Airbus’ final assembly line in Tianjin. The manufacturer said this further demonstrates its commitment towards vertical integration of its production in China.
Aerospace & DefenseVoice of America

What Is the Importance of China’s New Space Station?

Three Chinese astronauts recently arrived at the country’s new space station in another step forward for the growing space power. Here is a look at some of the space station’s major goals. What is the trip’s purpose?. The three-member crew will stay for three months in the station’s main living...
MarketsBirmingham Star

Market exchange rates in China -- June 25

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Friday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 647.44. Euro 100 772.34. Japanese yen...
Economymacaubusiness.com

China to facilitate trading of used cars

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday that it would remove unwarranted restrictions and accelerate cross-province registration for trading used cars to promote consumption. The ministry is working with relevant departments to accelerate the development of the used-car market by lifting restrictions on cross-region transfers, facilitating trading, promoting information sharing,...
EconomyBirmingham Star

China lodges complaint with WTO against Australia over trade tariffs

The Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday that Beijing has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Australia's anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on three products. Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said that Beijing would now appeal against Australia's duties on imports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless-steel...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

China's CNOOC makes offshore gas breakthrough

CNOOC estimates 11 production wells for a deepwater gas field in the South China Sea. Chinese energy company CNOOC said June 25 that production had started at the country’s first-ever deepwater natural gas field. The start up of the offshore Lingshui 17-2 gas field in the South China Sea was...
Chinamacaubusiness.com

China files WTO dispute against Australia

China on Thursday lodged a dispute case under the World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism over Australia’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures against some Chinese imports, the country’s commerce ministry said. The dispute involves Australian trade measures imposed or extended on imports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel...