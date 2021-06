Yakima Police are investigating another gang related shooting. Authorities say a 17-year-old was shot three times Monday at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Fruitvale Blvd. Capt. Jay Seely says the teen was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his mother when a green vehicle drove up and someone started firing shots. The shooting was reported at about 12:25 p.m. The 17-year-old was shot three times and was first taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. He was then transferred in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment. His mother was not injured. An article in the Yakima Herald Republic says bullets hit a nearby taco stand where people were eating lunch. The suspect vehicle fled the area. Officers are now working with area businesses to gain security camera footage hoping to get more information that could lead to an arrest.