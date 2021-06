Boundaries are essential for everyone to understand, create, and get used to using in life. Since Covid-19 hit us, some individual’s boundaries have worsened after moving in with family, losing jobs, becoming ill, etc. If this has happened to you, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Creating boundaries is a very important topic that should be discussed and used more often. Liz Adeseko, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) and a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor (LCDC), helps patients create boundaries for the people in our lives such as our family, friends, coworkers, and even our significant others. Some of the boundaries that we might consider across ourselves are “how can I have better boundaries with my family and friends?” or “how can I say NO when I want to?”.