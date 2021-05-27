Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

One of the UK’s leading CBD and hemp product suppliers has announced an exciting new multi-million-dollar global partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The sponsorship agreement between the UFC and Love Hemp Group PLC will begin on 1 June 2021 and will run over the course of the following five years. The UFC is revered by over 625 million fans worldwide. It is considered to be the leading mixed martial arts organisation in the world. The organisation broadcasts to over 900 million households, in more than 170 countries and territories; making them the largest global pay-per-view provider. RELATED ARTICLE: Where to buy CBD oil in the UK and places to avoid CONTINUE READING Not only is the UFC responsible for hosting more than 40 live events annually, but their subscription service also delivers live events, fights on-demand and exclusive members-only content. What does a partnership with a global entertainment giant mean for Love Hemp? This exclusive agreement will grant Love Hemp access to both the UFC’s physical and digital assets. It will also consist of a number of marketing and sponsorship opportunities. Additionally, Love Hemp have permission to use UFC logos and brand trademarks. Because of the UFC’s global presence, directors of Love Hemp believe that the partnership will boost the visibility of their brand to new heights. Love Hemp products will visible to a new and larger audience. Therefore, the brand will start gaining global recognition as a company. RELATED ARTICLE: CBD oil for pain – The ultimate guide to it’s benefits and uses CONTINUE READING The UFC Performance Institute is a leader in athletic performance research despite only opening its doors in 2017. The Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts institute is the first of its kind. It primarily focuses on training, research and innovation across multiple disciplines.…