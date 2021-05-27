Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 13 days ago

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), announces that on 25 May 2021 it granted awards over ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows under the Gamesys Group Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP Awards"):. Name of individual.

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shareholding#Uk#Financial Shares#Group Chief Executive#Stock Trading#Parent Company#Ordinary Shares#Gamesys Group Plc#Lse#Gys#Eps#Tsr#N A N A F Rrb Date#Jackpotjoy#Vera John#Monopoly Casino#Rainbow Riches Casino#London Stock Exchange#Brands#Chief Executive Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
U.K.
News Break
PLC
Related
Financial ReportsShareCast

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 8th June 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
Businessmorningstar.com

Cevian Capital Holds 4.95% Shareholding in Aviva

Activist investor Cevian Capital Partners Ltd. on Tuesday said that it now owns 4.95% of Aviva PLC's issued share capital, and that the London-listed insurance company should be able to return around five billion pounds ($7.09 billion) of excess capital to shareholders next year. Cevian Capital, which describes itself as...
StocksShareCast

Director dealings: Shires Income director ups stake

Shires Income revealed on Tuesday that non-executive director Robin Archibald had snapped up 2,154 ordinary shares in the London-listed investment trust. Archibald, who was appointed as a director of Shires in May 2017, purchased the shares at an average price of 278.50p each, for a total value of £5,998.89. As...
Businessadvfn.com

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Correction : Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 60,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 907.96 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Impax Asset Management Regulatory News (IEM)

On 8 June 2021, Impax Environmental Markets plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 250,000 shares at a price of 460.00 pence per share. As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue will be 282,720,988 and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 282,720,988. There are no shares held in Treasury.
Stocksmorningstar.com

Activist Investor Cevian Capital Now Holds 4.95% Stake in Aviva — Update

--Investment firm Cevian Capital now owns 4.95% of Aviva's total issued share capital. --Shareholders should receive around GBP5 billion of excess capital from Aviva, Cevian Capital said. --Aviva could achieve savings of at least GBP500 million in costs, the activist investor said. By Ian Walker, Sabela Ojea. Activist investor Cevian...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Aviva Regulatory News (AV.)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...
StocksShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

IMI plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 28 4/7 pence each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares. Since 26 April 2021, the Company has purchased 2,743,198 shares at a cost (including dealing and...
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to provide an update on the planned completion of the acquisition of the 69% operated interest in the Maari asset, shallow water offshore New Zealand.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Genesco Urges Shareholders To Vote 'FOR' All Nine Directors

(RTTNews) - Genesco Inc. (GCO) said Monday that it urged its shareholders to vote for all nine of its directors on blue proxy card at its annual meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled to be held on July 20, 2021. Genesco believes a hedge fund, Legion Partners Asset Management's nominees...
Medical & BiotechShareCast

PDMR Shareholding/Share Incentive Plan

("Diaceutics" or "the Company") Diaceutics PLC, (AIM: DXRX), the diagnostic commercialisation company for precision testing has been notified on 4 June 2021 that Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) Limited, the trustees of the Global Diaceutics plc 2020 Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT"), have purchased ordinary shares ("Shares") on behalf of Susanne Munksted (PDMR), in respect of her initial purchase of Shares pursuant to the Company's Global Share Incentive Plan ("Global SIP Scheme") for international employees. These purchases will be made each month until further notice.
BusinessShareCast

Form 8.3 - Spire Healthcare Group Plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust,...
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Arrow Global Group plc Amnd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
StocksStreetInsider.com

BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 07 Jun 2021. Estimated NAV. Euro Shares Sterling...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Director Declaration

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company") In accordance with the Listing Rules, ICG Enterprise Trust PLC announces that Alastair Bruce, a Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Director of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC with effect from 01 July 2021.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives GBX 302.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.17 ($3.95).
Businesscannabisnewsworld.com

Love Hemp Group PLC announces sponsorship agreement with UFC

One of the UK’s leading CBD and hemp product suppliers has announced an exciting new multi-million-dollar global partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The sponsorship agreement between the UFC and Love Hemp Group PLC will begin on 1 June 2021 and will run over the course of the following five years. The UFC is revered by over 625 million fans worldwide. It is considered to be the leading mixed martial arts organisation in the world. The organisation broadcasts to over 900 million households, in more than 170 countries and territories; making them the largest global pay-per-view provider. RELATED ARTICLE: Where to buy CBD oil in the UK and places to avoid CONTINUE READING Not only is the UFC responsible for hosting more than 40 live events annually, but their subscription service also delivers live events, fights on-demand and exclusive members-only content. What does a partnership with a global entertainment giant mean for Love Hemp? This exclusive agreement will grant Love Hemp access to both the UFC’s physical and digital assets. It will also consist of a number of marketing and sponsorship opportunities. Additionally, Love Hemp have permission to use UFC logos and brand trademarks. Because of the UFC’s global presence, directors of Love Hemp believe that the partnership will boost the visibility of their brand to new heights. Love Hemp products will visible to a new and larger audience. Therefore, the brand will start gaining global recognition as a company. RELATED ARTICLE: CBD oil for pain – The ultimate guide to it’s benefits and uses CONTINUE READING The UFC Performance Institute is a leader in athletic performance research despite only opening its doors in 2017. The Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts institute is the first of its kind. It primarily focuses on training, research and innovation across multiple disciplines.…