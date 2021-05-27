BALL FIVE: We may have seen the last of Region tack meets

The best laid plans. They don’t always work out. I was busy trying to figure out how yesterday was going to go for me. The Teeners were scheduled to host Pierre for two games at 1 p.m., and after that, Post 4 was scheduled to host Aberdeen for a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. I’ve never covered a quadruple header on a Tuesday before. Figuring out when was going to be baseball time and when I was going to spend my time on the computer writing, editing and putting pages together was going to have me jumping back and forth.