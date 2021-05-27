Cancel
BALL FIVE: We may have seen the last of Region tack meets

By Jay Davis
Mobridge Tribune
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThere is a good chance that Thursday was the last day of region track and field meets in South Dakota. There has been a lot of talk about simply letting teams have “last chance” track meets during the final week of the regular season. That, of course, is because the importance of regions has been diminished with the new format where the top 24 times and distances in each event are now individuals and relay teams qualify for state.

