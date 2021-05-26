Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Discovery CEO: ‘Inspired’ by Amazon-MGM Deal; Excited About Upcoming HBO Max Ad-Supported Tier

thestreamable.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA virtual conference held by J.P. Morgan allowed Discovery CEO David Zaslav to share a few opinions about the previously imminent and now very-much-happening purchase of MGM by Amazon, as well as the plans that Discovery has with regard to its own recent merger with WarnerMedia. As far as competitor...

thestreamable.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Ceo#Advertising Revenue#New Netflix Series#Netflix Inc#Original Series#Amazon Mgm Deal#Discovery#Mgm#Warnermedia#At T#Ip#Hobbit#Hbo Channel Subscribers#Ceo#Franchises#Streaming Subscriptions#Dc Universe#Advertisers#Iconic Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
World Series
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Business411mania.com

Skyfall Writer Concerned About How Amazon-MGM Deal Could Impact James Bond Franchise

Amazon’s acquisition of MGM includes the James Bond franchise, and the writer of Skyfall has concerns about that. As reported last week, Amazon announced that it is acquiring MGM for $8.45 billion and that will include MGM’s 50% ownership stake of the 007 franchise. John Logan, who wrote Skyfall and Spectre, has penned an editorial for the New York Times titled, “I Wrote James Bond Movies. The Amazon-MGM Deal Gives Me Chills.”
TV & Videosmakeuseof.com

HBO Max Launches Ad-Supported Tier Without 4K Streaming and Offline Downloads

The ad-supported tier of HBO Max is now available for $9.99/month. The company aims to attract more subscribers to its HBO Max streaming service with this cheaper tier. HBO Max has content from some major studios, including HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, and more. It has some iconic and popular content like Friends, Game of Thrones, Zack Synder's Justice League, and more.
BusinessPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

The Merged WarnerMedia and Discovery Are Now ‘Warner Bros. Discovery’

Take note: When WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merge to form a new media giant, the combined company will have a new name: Warner Bros. Discovery. In presenting the new name to the company, Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav said (via a press release) that it “represents the combination of Warner Bros.' fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery's global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration.” The official logo that was unveiled today also includes the tagline “The stuff that dreams are made of,” a reference to the 1941 Warner Bros. film The Maltese Falcon. Given what that line refers to, and what that item turns out to be within the film, that is an... interesting choice.
TV SeriesPosted by
defpen

HBO Max Debuts Cheaper, Ad-Supported Plan

HBO Max is new still relatively new to the streaming world, but it has already gotten off to a fast start. The emerging streaming platform has debuted Oscar-nominated films like Judas and the Black Messiah while achieving success with new series like The Undoing. Most recently, the streaming site celebrated the finale of their critically acclaimed limited series like Mare of Easttown. As the site continues to grow and evolve, it has stepped out to try a few new things.
NFLHollywood Reporter

The Walt Disney Company

ESPN Names Burke Magnus President of Programming and Content. ESPN has promoted Burke Magnus to president of programming and original content. Magnus, who had been an executive vp at ESPN, will continue to report to chairman of ESPN and sports content…. ‘The Guncle’ Movie in the Works From Lionsgate. Lionsgate...
Businessheyuguys.com

Warner Bros. gets a rebranding after merger with Discovery

Warner Bros has acquired the new name of Warner Bros. Discovery after Discovery bought out AT&T as owners. David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery and future chief executive of the proposed Warner Bros. Discovery combined company, unveiled the new name to WarnerMedia employees from the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank.
TV & Videosdroid-life.com

HBO Max With Ads is Here and These are Its Missing Features

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. To kick off a new month, HBO has gone ahead and launched the HBO Max With Ads version of its premium service. Confirmed last month to arrive in June, you can go ahead and sign-up for this more affordable plan, but understand that it is lacking a number of big features.
TV & VideosBatman News

HBO Max With Ads launches for $9.99 a month

HBO Max is finally delivering on its long-promised ad-supported version, but there will be caveats. HBO Max With Ads, as it will be known, will cost $9.99 a month or $99 for an annual subscription. The company is promising only four minutes of ads per viewing hour, making it the lowest amount of ad time amongst all ad-supported services.
TV & VideosPosted by
Benzinga

HBO Max Launches Lower Ad Frequency Options

AT&T Inc’s (NYSE: T) HBO Max platform introduced an advertising-supported subscription tier for $9.99 per month. Users will have the existing ad-free monthly subscription option at $14.99. HBO Max promised to offer the lowest commercial ad load in the streaming industry to four minutes each hour. “Advertising is a time-tested...
TV & Videos/Film

HBO Max’s Ad-Supported Tier Launches Today, and It Doesn’t Include Warner Bros. Same-Day Theatrical Releases

Starting today, you can pay a little less to get access to HBO Max if you don’t mind watching some commercials every now and then. Today, the streaming service launched their ad-supported tier for $9.99 per month (or $99.99 for a whole year), which is $5 off the regular ad-free subscription of $14.99 per month (and $50 cheaper than the $149.99 annual pricetag). However, if you’re planning on going with the ad-supported HBO Max subscription, you’ll be missing a few key features.
TV & VideosArs Technica

HBO Max now offers a (partially) ad-supported service tier

HBO Max customers (new or existing) can also prepay for additional savings. Paying upfront gets you a year of service for the cost of 10 months at the monthly rate—$150/yr for ad-free or $100/yr for ad-supported. The new ad-supported tier offers the same content as the ad-free tier, with the...
Businessc21media.net

New giant named Warner Bros Discovery

Warner Bros Discovery will be the name of the new company created by the proposed merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, boss David Zaslav has announced. The global entertainment company, shock details of which emerged last month, takes its name from the legendary studio owned by WarnerMedia and founded in 1923 by brothers Harry, Albert, Sam and Jack Warner.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

HBO Max ad-supported tier now available

HBO Max, the US streaming service, has launched its new advertising-supported subscription tier. HBO Max now provides consumers the option to choose between the existing ad-free subscription option at $14.99 (€12.27) per month, or one with ads for $9.99 per month. HBO Max is also offering new and returning subscribers...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

HBO Max Launches Ad-Supported Version

HBO Max is now there for those of you who were not previously willing to pay $14.99/month for the streaming service, as the ad-supported tier that costs $9.99 per month launched Wednesday. Currently, the WarnerMedia-owned platform is offering new and returning subscribers the option to pre-pay for a year of...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

HBO Max With Ads Launches, Promising “Lowest Commercial Ad Load” In Streaming

WarnerMedia’s long-awaited, ad-supported tier of HBO Max is officially launching today, promising the “lowest commercial ad load in the streaming industry.”. The company said the $10-a-month tier (a notable discount from the ad-free version’s sector-high $15 price) will be “rolling out throughout the day.” At its upfront presentation to media buyers last month, WarnerMedia said HBO Max with Ads would go live in early June, but it did not specify a date.
TV Series9to5Google

HBO Max debuts ad-supported $9.99/month tier, no theatrical releases, downloads, or 4K

After teasing it for a few months, HBO Max has just debuted its more affordable, ad-supported streaming tier that costs $9.99 per month. If you head to the HBO Max website today, you’ll be greeted with a new message that mentions “plans start at $9.99/month.” Under that, the site breaks down the differences between the $9.99/month and $14.99/month plans, and the differences add up quickly.