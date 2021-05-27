Cancel
KATIE ZERR: Isn’t banning CRT a form of indoctrination?

By Katie Zerr
Mobridge Tribune
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleShould politicians decide what is taught in schools and how history is perceived?. There is a nationwide push to limit educators from using the critical race theory (CRT), including in South Dakota. In a letter this week to the Board of Regents that oversees the state’s six public universities, Gov. Kristi Noem targeted critical race theory and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project,” describing them as misleading “students into believing the country is evil or was founded upon evil.”

