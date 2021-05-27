KATIE ZERR: Isn’t banning CRT a form of indoctrination?

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a new law that will mandate faculty and students of public universities to submit their political viewpoints to the state. The institutions could lose their funding if the state's Republican-led legislature finds these answers unsatisfactory. The political viewpoints will be gathered via a survey to promote "intellectual diversity" on campuses. The survey will not be anonymous and while the bill's sponsor, state Senator Ray Rodrigues, had stated that faculty will not be promoted or fired based on their responses, The Tampa Bay Times reported that the bill's text does not back the Senator's words. The bill was signed into law on Tuesday and will take effect from July 1. The public universities will have to assess the “viewpoint diversity” on campus every year with the use of a survey framed by the State Board of Education.