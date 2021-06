After being limited in 2020, summer day camp opportunities for kids in the Wichita have come back in full force for 2021. Nearly two dozen organizations, ranging from Wichita Park and Rec to museums to area schools and entertainment facilities, have scheduled multi-day camps with a wide range of activities. Kids can pick up some fun skills like sewing, creating art, coding or some life skills through babysitter bootcamp and driver education. Some camps focus on doing physical activities like dancing, horse-back riding or golf and there’s even a farm camp.