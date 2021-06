Funeral Services for Delphine Plenty Chief of Cannon Ball, ND will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Red Gym in Cannon Ball, ND. Burial in St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Cemetery in Cannon Ball, ND under direction of Oster Funeral Home of Mobridge, SD. Family and friends will process from Oster’s to the gym at 4 PM, CT on Thursday, May 13, 2021 services at 7 PM, CT. Delphine passed away at her home in Cannon Ball, ND. Oster Funeral Home of Mobridge, SD.