Letter: Taught not to hate

The best example we can give our children is living out our teachings right in front of them. If hate, for example, has a home in your DNA, is it not understood that a child exposed to this hate would reiterate the same behavior? The idea is kind of like a sports team or favorite pastime, we root for who our parents root for when we were children. We enjoy hiking as adults because our parents took us hiking as kids. We, as a country, have taken ourselves back to a very unpleasant era with our hate and biases toward one another today.