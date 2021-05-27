I Only Need Two Words to Express My Feelings…’Thank You’

Another incredible event returns to Quincy after a year long absence due to the pandemic, here is a look at what you can expect from Junefest 2021!. There is nothing like a tradition in Quincy, and with the pandemic cancelling so many of the Quincy traditions last year, we are so pumped that they are returning in 2021! This weekend is Junefest hosted by St. Dominic, and it is this Sunday (June 6th) at the St. Dominic School from 2pm until 8pm. According to the Facebook event page for Junefest 2021, there will be so many things for the kids to do including face painting, ring toss, crafts, a train ride, and more. Plus there is plenty for the adults as well including a car show, a cornhole tournament, and live music! As always there will be plenty of food and drink as well, and entertainment including a talent showcase, dance groups, and more.