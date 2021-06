Whether you judge him with the eye test or the numbers, it's difficult to deny the Defensive Player of the Year case for betting favorite Rudy Gobert, even if Ben Simmons is on his heels and Draymond Green would like an invite to the conversation. Following the Golden State Warriors' upset of Gobert's Utah Jazz on Monday, Green was asked who he thought should be the DPOY. After nonverbally conveying his disgust that anyone else might have a claim, Green suggested the honor should be his.