2020 Community Survey Results and Award

The Village recently received the results of its 2020 Community Survey. The survey includes questions related to residents' preferred forms of Village communications, downtown district, overall community, and quality of life. The survey ends with residents prioritizing various Village policies and providing basic demographic information. The Village has learned that because we ranked in the top 10% of customer satisfaction among all communities surveyed, we have received the “Leading the Way Award” from the survey administrator ETC Institute. Learn More.