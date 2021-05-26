Star Wars Squadrons & Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown among PlayStation Plus games for June

Seven new games arrive on the PlayStation Now subscription service for the PlayStation 5, Sony announces in a blog post. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt headlines the list of seven games. The critically-acclaimed game by CD Projekt Red comes in its Game of the Year Edition, which includes all 16 DLCs and two expansion packs. CD Projekt Red currently develops the PS5 version of The Witcher 3, but this should do for now. Its two expansion packs contain content that rivals the base game in terms of length and depth. The second DLC, Blood and Wine, always gets a special mention in lists of best expansions and DLCs in video games. This game will stay on the PS Now service until September 6, 2021.