Star Wars Squadrons & Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown among PlayStation Plus games for June
PlayStation has announced the three games that will be on offer to PlayStation Plus subscribers for no extra charge during the month of June. First up is PlayStation 5 offering, Operation Tango which is a co-operative spy adventure where you and an online friend must team up to undertake a series of spy missions. You'll have to use your voice (so yes, a microphone is required) to communicate with your partner and solve the aysmmetrical challenges with one of you as an Agent and the other as a Hacker, each with unique skillsets.www.videogamer.com