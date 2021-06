It’s swapping like for like with these two young male actors. Kim Young Dae will not be Seo Hyun Jin‘s leading man in the upcoming drama Why Oh Soo Jae reportedly due to scheduling conflicts. He’s soon to be seen in the third season of Penthouse so perhaps that’s why. Stepping in is another promising young actor Hwang In Yeob who is clearly striking while the iron is hot as he’s currently filming Netflix drama The Sound of Magic (Annarasumanara). Why Oh Soo Jae, which is the name of the female lead, is a noona-dongsaeng romance with her being a law school professor while he’s a law school student. The drama is from the screenwriter of Lie After Lie and the PD of Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim and While You Were Sleeping.