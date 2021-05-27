Cancel
Seattle, WA

2 women injured in south Seattle shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 12 days ago
Two women were injured in a shooting late Wednesday night in south Seattle, police said.

Officers said they were flagged down at 10:38 p.m. on the I-5 overpass at Boeing Access Road about a shooting.

The shooting occurred at 51st Avenue South and South Ryan Way just minutes before, authorities said.

Investigators said the driver and passenger, who are 33 and 34 years old, told police someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots at them.

The two drove away from the scene and medics treated them before they were taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting and police said they have no information on a suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

