The world we live in complicated because the equilibrium is disturbed and that means the functionality of our society goes off-balance for both sides. Today – and for centuries – our society has been largely patriarchal with many women’s rights still not acknowledged today. Marital rape was not considered a crime, dowry deaths have loopholes that help the perpetrators wash their hands off murder, and domestic violence victims rarely even get the opportunity to seek justice, owing to their limited accessibility and confidence. Naturally, the power is not equally distributed among the genders here and men have been hogging it since the beginning of time. But every now and then, we hear about men who suffer from false accusations and crimes which are more commonly committed against women.